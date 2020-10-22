SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK GOVT SAYS A FIVE-YEAR VISA WILL COST 250 POUNDS PER PERSON.

22 Oct 2020 / 21:09 H.

    UK GOVT SAYS A FIVE-YEAR VISA WILL COST 250 POUNDS PER PERSON.

    Did you like this article?

    email blast