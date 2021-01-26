UK health minister says new COVID variant makes it harder to lift lockdown

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday a new more infectious coronavirus variant means the government needs to be more cautious in lifting lockdown restrictions.

The government said on Friday that the new variant may be 30% more deadly than the original strain.

"There is no question the new variant made this fight a whole lot tougher," Hancock told a press conference. "The critical message is we must be cautious. For all of us, our response must be extra careful."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; writing by Andrew MacAskill)