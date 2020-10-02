SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK HOUSING MINISTER JENRICK SAYS ON TRUMP: U.S. HAS A VERY CLEAR PROTOCOL ON SUCCESSION IF NEEDED

02 Oct 2020 / 14:13 H.

    UK HOUSING MINISTER JENRICK SAYS ON TRUMP: U.S. HAS A VERY CLEAR PROTOCOL ON SUCCESSION IF NEEDED

    Did you like this article?

    email blast