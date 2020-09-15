SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK INTERIOR MINISTER PATEL SAYS IF THERE IS A BIG PARTY TAKING PLACE, IT IS RIGHT TO CALL THE POLICE

15 Sep 2020 / 14:14 H.

    UK INTERIOR MINISTER PATEL SAYS IF THERE IS A BIG PARTY TAKING PLACE, IT IS RIGHT TO CALL THE POLICE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast