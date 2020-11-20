SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK INTERIOR MINISTER PATEL SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN MY INTENTION TO CAUSE UPSET TO ANYONE

20 Nov 2020 / 19:44 H.

    UK INTERIOR MINISTER PATEL SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN MY INTENTION TO CAUSE UPSET TO ANYONE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast