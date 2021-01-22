UK keeping its borders open for now -environment minister

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain is keeping its borders open for now environment minister George Eustice said, after speculation that the country could be completely shut to arrivals, after it recently tightened requirements for travellers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"It's right that we are cautious about travel, but we don't think it's right at the moment to close it down altogether and close the border," Eustice told LBC radio on Friday.

Britain's current lockdowns ban most international travel while new rules introduced on Monday require a negative pre-departure test for travellers plus a period of quarantine on arrival.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Alistair Smout)