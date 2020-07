LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Julian Lewis was elected chairman of Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee on Wednesday, beating former government minister Chris Grayling, whom newspaper reports had said was the preferred candidate of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Members of the committee voted to elect Lewis, a lawmaker in the governing Conservative party, as its chairman, the committee said in a statement.

