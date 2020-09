LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he was not going to speculate about whether the finance minister could bring in a German-style wage subsidy to support jobs when the government's furlough scheme ends at the end of October.

"I'm not going to speculate," Raab told Times Radio when asked about the possibility of a German-style scheme. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)