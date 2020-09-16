SEARCH
UK minister says 'there is a way through' on Brexit bill in parliament

16 Sep 2020 / 14:54 H.

    LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's justice secretary said on Wednesday he saw a way through parliament for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill.

    "I believe there is a way through," Robert Buckland told the BBC when asked about negotiations with rebels in parliament over the bill, adding that London wanted a deal with the EU.

    "In terms of shared understanding, I have already seen quite a difference," he said when asked about a possible compromise in parliament. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

