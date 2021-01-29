UK offers to work with allies to combat "unfair behaviour" by China-backed firms

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain will offer to work with the European Union, Japan and America to clamp down on what it calls unfair behaviour by Chinese state-owned enterprises, its trade minister Liz Truss will tell the World Economic Forum on Friday.

"We want action on subsidies and state-owned enterprises, which can undermine genuine free trade and have to stop being used unfairly - That means being more consistent in enforcing our current system, and bringing in new rules," Truss will say, according to advance extracts of her speech. (Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)