UK opposition calls for 'recovery bond' issuance to fund post-COVID rebound

18 Feb 2021 / 19:31 H.

    LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Thursday proposed the launch of a 'recovery bond' to finance post-pandemic spending that supports communities, jobs and businesses.

    "If I were Prime Minister, I would introduce a new British Recovery Bond. This could raise billions to invest in local communities, jobs and businesses," Starmer said in a speech.

    "It could help build the infrastructure of the future – investing in science, skills, technology and British manufacturing. It would also provide security for savers." (Reporting by William James, Editing by Alistair Smout)

