UK PM Johnson fully supports devolution, says his spokesman

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson has always fully supported devolution, his spokesman said on Tuesday, after being asked about comments he made describing it as a "disaster".

"The PM has always fully supported devolution and this government continues to put the union in the heart of everything that we do," the spokesman told reporters, not directly commenting on the reported use of language at a meeting.

"He will always stand against those trying to separate the United Kingdom. He is very clear that he rejects the (Scottish National Party's) call to break up the UK." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)