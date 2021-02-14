SEARCH
UK PM Johnson hails vaccine milestone, but says still a long way to go

14 Feb 2021 / 22:53 H.

    LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the success of Britain's vaccine programme after data showed 15 million first doses had been delivered, but he added there was still a long way to go.

    "Today we have reached a significant milestone," he said.

    "No one is resting on their laurels... We've still got a long way to go and there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road, but after all we've achieved I know we can go forward with great confidence." (Reporting by William James Editing by Gareth Jones)

