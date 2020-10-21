SEARCH
UK PM Johnson imposes tighter COVID-19 restrictions on Manchester

21 Oct 2020 / 00:29 H.

    LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would impose tougher lockdown restrictions on the Greater Manchester region in northern England despite failing to reach a deal on funding support with local leaders.

    "This evening, informed by the data we have just seen, I can announce that Greater Manchester will move to the Very High alert level," Johnson told a news conference on Tuesday.

    He said the new restrictions would come into force early on Friday. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Andrew MacAskill, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

