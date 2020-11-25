UK PM Johnson: Of course we're not extending Brexit transition period

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not be asking for more time to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, confirming his long-held position that the current transition period would not be extended beyond Dec. 31.

"Of course we're not going to extend the transition period but we want to make practical arrangements to help businesses in Northern Ireland," Johnson told parliament. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)