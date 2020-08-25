UK PM Johnson "really pleased" with work done to reopen schools

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was "really pleased" by the work teachers had done to get ready to reopen from next week, a test of his government after it failed to return all children to schools earlier this year.

Johnson, whose Conservative government has come under fire for how it has tackled education during the coronavirus crisis, said it was "crucial" for all children to return to school and that he would look at medical evidence to see whether he should change the government's advice on wearing face-coverings.

"I'm really pleased by the work that teachers, schools, parents, pupils have done to get ready," he said on a visit in southwest England. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)