SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK PM JOHNSON'S SPOKESMAN SAYS AMBASSADOR TO BELARUS HAS BEEN SUMMONED TO UK FOREIGN MINISTRY

10 Nov 2020 / 20:40 H.

    UK PM JOHNSON'S SPOKESMAN SAYS AMBASSADOR TO BELARUS HAS BEEN SUMMONED TO UK FOREIGN MINISTRY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast