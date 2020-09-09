SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK PM JOHNSON'S SPOKESMAN SAYS PM IS DUE TO SPEAK TO IRISH PM LATER ON WEDNESDAY

09 Sep 2020 / 21:20 H.

    UK PM JOHNSON'S SPOKESMAN SAYS PM IS DUE TO SPEAK TO IRISH PM LATER ON WEDNESDAY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast