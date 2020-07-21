SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK PM Johnson says AstraZeneca vaccine trial results "very positive news"

21 Jul 2020 / 03:23 H.

    LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described early stage clinical trial data on an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as very positive on Monday.

    "This is very positive news. A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers at @UniofOxford," Johnson said, on Twitter, linking to a report on the data.

    "There are no guarantees, we're not there yet & further trials will be necessary - but this is an important step in the right direction." (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast