UK PM Johnson says AstraZeneca vaccine trial results "very positive news"

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described early stage clinical trial data on an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as very positive on Monday.

"This is very positive news. A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers at @UniofOxford," Johnson said, on Twitter, linking to a report on the data.

"There are no guarantees, we're not there yet & further trials will be necessary - but this is an important step in the right direction." (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)