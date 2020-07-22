SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK PM JOHNSON SAYS BRITAIN DID NOT VOTE TO LEAVE THE EU BECAUSE OF RUSSIAN PRESSURE

22 Jul 2020 / 19:14 H.

    UK PM JOHNSON SAYS BRITAIN DID NOT VOTE TO LEAVE THE EU BECAUSE OF RUSSIAN PRESSURE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast