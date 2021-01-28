UK PM Johnson says confident in vaccine supplies

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he was very confident in Britain's vaccine supplies, as he declined to be drawn on a push by the European Union to get vaccine deliveries from UK factories.

Asked about an EU request to AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines from British factories, Johnson said: "All I can say is that we're very confident in our supplies."

"We're very confident in our contracts and we're going ahead on that basis," he said at a news conference. (Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout)