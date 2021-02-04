UK PM Johnson says will set out more on lockdown plans on Feb. 22

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he hoped to announce more details on Feb. 22 about Britain's route map out of the COVID-19 lockdown and plans to ease restrictions.

"On February the 22nd, we will be setting out in as much detail as we can about where we see the dates, what the timetable could be, the earliest dates by which we want to do what - you remember what we did last year - setting out a route map, we'll do that again," he said. (Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)