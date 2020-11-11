SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK PM Johnson speaks to Biden, discusses COVID-19 and climate change

11 Nov 2020 / 01:04 H.

    LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday about working together on tackling climate change and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election," Johnson said in a tweet.

    "I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic." (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast