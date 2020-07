July 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell office workers next week to start returning to their desks to help save the country's economy, the Daily Mail reported https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8511629/Boris-desks-offices-killing-town-centres-warns-PM.html on Friday.

Johnson, in his update on virus strategy will press employers to get their staff back to the workplace- if it is safe, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)