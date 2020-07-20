UK PM Johnson: We're not there yet on COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he could not promise there would be successful vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the end of this year, saying "we're not there yet" even as Britain lines up supplies.

"To say that I'm 100% confident that we'll get a vaccine, this year or indeed next year, is alas, just an exaggeration. We're not there yet," Johnson said after Britain announced supply deals for two more vaccines under development. (Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper)