UK PM's fiancee has new job at animal charity-Telegraph

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Carrie Symonds, the fiancee of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been hired as head of communications for animal rewilding charity the Aspinall Foundation, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Symonds, 32, is a conservationist who has in the past campaigned on animal welfare issues, such as urging retailers to stop selling coconut products that use monkey labour in production.

She gave birth to a son, Wilfred, in May 2020.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Daniel Wallis)