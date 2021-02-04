SEARCH
UK police arrest two over leaflets comparing COVID vaccinations to Holocaust

04 Feb 2021 / 20:34 H.

    LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday they had arrested two men on suspicion of distributing a leaflet with material that appeared to compare the COVID-19 vaccination to the Holocaust.

    The men, aged 73 and 37, are accused of circulating the leaflet in south London in late January.

    Britain is currently rolling out a mass vaccination programme and more than 10 million people have been given their first shots of the COVID vaccine.

    However, there have been a number of protests in the capital from opponents of the vaccine with experts warning that a sizeable minority of people believe conspiracy theories about the vaccinations or the coronavirus itself.

    The 73-year-old is suspected of malicious communications and public nuisance, and the 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. They have been released on police bail until a date in early March. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)

