UK police say dealing with incident aboard vessel off English coast

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an ongoing incident aboard a vessel near the coast of the Isle of Wight, an island off the southern coast of England.

"We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight," the local police force said in a statement.

Sky News said the vessel was an oil tanker and that the incident involved a small number of stowaways. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Catherine Evans)