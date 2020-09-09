UK police to charge man over stabbings in Birmingham

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised West Midlands Police to charge Zephaniah McLeod, 27, with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following Birmingham City stabbings on Sept. 6, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This decision was made following careful consideration of the evidence presented to us by West Midlands Police as a result of their ongoing investigation," Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor of CPS West Midlands Suzanne Llewellyn said in the statement. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)