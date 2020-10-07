UK prepares new support for firms hit by local lockdowns- FT

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak is drawing up proposals to offer further support to companies affected by local lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The measures will be focused on companies which have been made to close, the newspaper said, citing unnamed government officials.

The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Franklin Paul)