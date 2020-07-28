SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SAYS ON SPAIN QUARANTINE, WE HAD TO TAKE SWIFT AND DECISIVE ACTION

28 Jul 2020 / 18:57 H.

    UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SAYS ON SPAIN QUARANTINE, WE HAD TO TAKE SWIFT AND DECISIVE ACTION

    Did you like this article?

    email blast