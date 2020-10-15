UK raises COVID alert level in London, imposes stricter measures

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The British government will impose stricter COVID-19 social restrictions on London, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced in parliament on Thursday.

The capital will be moved into the "tier 2" or "high risk" level in the government's new three-tiered alert system, up from "tier 1" or "medium risk".

"We've together agreed that London needs to move to local COVID alert level 'high'," Hancock said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden)