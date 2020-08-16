Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
BUZZ
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Education News
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
UK RECORDS 1,040 DAILY POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19, COMPARED WITH 1,012 ON SATURDAY -GOVERNMENT DATA
16 Aug 2020 / 21:44 H.
UK RECORDS 1,040 DAILY POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19, COMPARED WITH 1,012 ON SATURDAY -GOVERNMENT DATA
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
PRIME
Three men, including disabled, nabbed for drugs offences
PRIME
Govt open to targeted stimulus measures if situation warrants it - Tengku Zafrul
PRIME
Bursa sees foreign inflow of RM274.4m last week
PRIME
Australian shares drop as Victoria records highest COVID-19 daily death toll
PRIME
Where the wind blows
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
Yankees extend winning streak over Red Sox
Reuters
17 Aug 2020 / 11:05
Stars outlast Flames in OT, even series
Reuters
17 Aug 2020 / 11:04
CHINA'S BLUE-CHIP CSI300 INDEX RISES MORE THAN 2% IN MORNING SESSION
Reuters
17 Aug 2020 / 11:02
SHANGHAI COMPOSITE INDEX RISES 2% IN MORNING SESSION
Reuters
17 Aug 2020 / 11:02
GOING VIRAL
(Video) Police officer pulls man in wheelchair off tracks before train hits
Going Viral
14 Aug 2020 / 10:35
Balenciaga’s limited edition bags deemed insulting to the Chinese
Going Viral
13 Aug 2020 / 14:28
Malaysian whisky ‘Timah’ wins medal at San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Going Viral
13 Aug 2020 / 14:34
Screenshot from the video.
Video: Family to sue over handcuffing of 8-year-old boy
Going Viral
12 Aug 2020 / 10:13