LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 1,508 daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Wednesday, up from 1,295 a day earlier.

Ten people died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, the daily statistics release said, bringing the total death toll under that measure to 41,514.

