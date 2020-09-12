SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK records 3,497 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

12 Sep 2020 / 23:27 H.

    LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 3,497 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Saturday, compared with 3,539 a day earlier.

    It also reported a further nine new deaths from the coronavirus.

    Friday's figure was the largest number of daily cases to be reported since mid-May, and Britain is to bring in a new ban on social gatherings on Monday in a bid to curb the increasing rise in infections. (Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by William Maclean)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast