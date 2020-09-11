UK records 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,919

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 3,539 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Friday, compared with 2,919 a day earlier.

Six new deaths were also recorded.

Figures on Friday showed the spread of the coronavirus was accelerating across all parts of England with one study suggesting cases were doubling each week. A new ban on social gatherings comes into effect on Monday in a bid to curb the rise.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)