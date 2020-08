LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 1,182 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily total since June 21, government figures showed.

Britain also reported a further six deaths of people who died within 28 days of receiving a positive coronavirus test result, taking the total number of fatalities on this measure to 41,403. (Reporting by William James, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)