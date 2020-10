Oct 26 (Reuters) - UK regulators are considering plans to allow banks to start paying dividends again next year, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

The Bank of England and commercial banks are "bartering" a deal to allow banks to make shareholder payouts as long as their loss-absorbing capital buffers are strong and they continue to extend credit to the real economy, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)