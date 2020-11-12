SEARCH
UK REPORTS 22,950 NEW COVID-19 CASES ON WEDNESDAY COMPARED WITH 20,412 A DAY EARLIER - GOVERNMENT

12 Nov 2020 / 00:18 H.

