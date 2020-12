LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 28,507 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 489 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Thursday's data had shown 35,383 new coronavirus infections - including around 11,000 previously unreported cases from Wales - and 532 deaths. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Louise Heavens)