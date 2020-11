LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain reported 595 new deaths of people within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since May, government figures showed.

The daily death toll is the highest since 614 deaths were reported on May 12.

There were 22,950 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest daily figures, up from 20,412 on Tuesday.

