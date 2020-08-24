SEARCH
UK retail footfall jumps fourfold as rebound accelerates - Springboard

24 Aug 2020 / 19:59 H.

    LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across all UK retail destinations rose by 4.1% last week as near 7% jumps in London and the south east led a significant acceleration in activity, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

    Springboard said the UK-wide number compared to a 0.8% increase the previous week and a 1.8% rise in the same week last year.

    Despite the improvement, however, footfall was still 30.7% lower than in the same week last year, though that was an improvement from an annual drop of 32.5% in the week before. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Michael Holden)

