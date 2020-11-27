UK's Arcadia says working on "contingency options" to secure future

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - British retail tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group said on Friday it was working on a number of "contingency options" to secure the future of its brands after a Sky News report said it faced going into administration within days.

Arcadia said its brands, which include Topshop, continued to trade.

It said its stores will be opening again in England and Ireland as soon as government COVID-19 restrictions are lifted next week. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)