LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers and died on Tuesday, was a great British hero, health minister Matt Hancock said.

"He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country & I send my best wishes to his family at this time," Hancock wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Alistair Smout)