UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled again this year, organisers say

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled for the second year running because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us," the organisers said on Twitter. "Tickets for this year will roll over to next year." (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Alistair Smout)