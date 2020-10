LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British minister Michael Gove said he was optimistic about negotiations with the European Union on a future trade deal, and that he was hopeful and confident of making progress.

"Negotiations are proceeding ... in a way which gives us cause for steady optimism," Gove told a parliamentary committee (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)