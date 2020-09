LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Monday that talks on a Brexit deal needed to make progress this month and reach a conclusion quickly.

"The Prime Minister and President Macron agreed on the importance of making progress this month and reaching a conclusion on talks quickly," a statement from Johnson's office said, following a call between the two leaders. (Reporting by William James Editing by William Schomberg)