UK's Johnson holds no-deal Brexit stocktake meeting, BBC reports

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting with his Brexit supremo Michael Gove and others on Friday to take stock of the country's preparedness for leaving the European Union without a trade deal, the BBC reported.

The BBC said Johnson and Gove met senior officials in charge of Brexit planning in the Cabinet room earlier on Friday. Johnson had earlier said it was now "very, very likely" that Britain would complete its journey out of the bloc in three weeks without a trade deal. (Reporting by Kate Holton)