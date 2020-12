LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that London and southeast England would be placed into a new higher tier of COVID-19 restrictions because of the spread of a more infectious variant of the virus.

"It may be up to 70% more transmissible than the old variant, the original version of the disease," Johnson told a news conference. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by William Schomberg)